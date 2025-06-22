By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nineteen.

That’s how many homes near Johnson Road, in Kanawha County, Eric Hanson said lose their power several times a year, though not from storms. What follows, Hanson said, are long outages to which he is especially vulnerable as the user of a sleep apnea treatment machine and a survivor of multiple recent ministrokes.

“It’s tough,” Hanson said.

Food that cost thousands of dollars had to be thrown out after those 19 homes went a week and a half longer without power than neighbors last year, Hanson said. Hanson’s grim reports came toward the end of a litany of consumer complaints and protests heard by West Virginia Public Service Commission members during a hearing it held Tuesday evening to take public comments on a pending $250.5 million rate increase request from Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/energy_and_environment/cant-afford-it-apco-wpco-250m-rate-hike-request-challenged-at-public-hearings/article_b60d0d98-edfb-4eb1-b947-c83e9ab0e22b.html