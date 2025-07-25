By Steve Keenan, The Register-Herald

CANNELTON — Like many of her neighbors, Donna Petry longs for a solution to ongoing issues with sewage lines damaged by flooding in western Fayette County in mid-August 2022.

But, she’s not holding her breath. Scratch that, on some days, maybe she is.

Petry lives up Cannelton Hollow along Smithers Creek, an area just on the outskirts of Smithers that is still affected by damaged sewer lines. As officials have haltingly addressed the replacement of the lines, the creek is still affected by unhealthy sewage from Kanawha Falls Public Service District wastewater customers, including the Mount Olive Correctional Complex at the top of the mountain.

“Some days you can’t stand to go out on the deck and other days it’s OK,” Petry, who has lived in her current home since 1970, said in describing the odor. “You can’t enjoy being outside; it’s sickening at times.” Sewage can sometimes be seen in the creek, too, she said.

