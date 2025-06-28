By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Democrats and Republicans will hold party-run nomination contests this Saturday to select respective candidates for the special election to replace the late Rep. Gerry Connolly in Virginia’s 11th Congressional District.
The district includes most of Fairfax County and the city of Fairfax and is considered a stronghold for Democrats. Both parties are fielding large slates of candidates ahead of the Sept. 9 general election.
The winner will serve the remainder of Connolly’s term. The seat will be on the ballot in the 2026 midterms.
The nomination contests are not state-run elections. Each party sets its own rules, hours and voting locations. Voters will not cast ballots at their usual polling places, and the Fairfax County Office of Elections is not involved.
The Democratic firehouse primary features 13 candidates, including Fairfax County Supervisor James Walkinshaw, who was endorsed by Connolly before his death.
The field also includes several first-time candidates. The winner is expected to have an advantage in the general election based on past voting patterns.
The district gave then-Vice President Kamala Harris 65% of the vote in November and reelected U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine with more than 67%.
The Democratic field includes candidates from a range of backgrounds, including public health, education, law and activism. Several have never held elected office but are emphasizing personal experience and grassroots support.
Walkinshaw is the only candidate with prior experience in elected government.
Seven Republicans are competing in a separate canvass organized by the local GOP committee. Candidates include Karina Lipsman, who was the party’s nominee in 2022, and Mike Van Meter, a former FBI agent and addiction counselor.
According to campaign finance reports, only Lipsman and Van Meter had reported cash on hand as of mid-June.
Independent candidate Chandra Tamirisa has also filed to run in the general election.
Connolly died May 21 after a battle with cancer. First elected in 2008, he served more than 15 years in Congress and had previously announced he would not seek reelection in 2026.
Leave a Reply