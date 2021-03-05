<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img class="aligncenter wp-image-50386 size-large" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Call-1024x587.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="587" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Call-1024x587.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Call-300x172.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Call-768x440.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Call-1536x880.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Call-172x100.jpg 172w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Call-600x344.jpg 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Call.jpg 1875w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px">Regional artists invited to enter exhibit at Piedmont Arts<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Lynwood Artists and\u00a0Piedmont Arts are seeking entries for their annual exhibition,\u00a0Expressions.\u00a0Entries will be accepted on\u00a0Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 10 am \u2013 2 pm at Piedmont Arts.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Entry\u00a0is open to all artists living within a 100-mile radius of Martinsville, Virginia.\u00a0Artwork submitted for entry must have been completed within the last three years.\u00a0Work previously exhibited in\u00a0Expressions\u00a0is not eligible.\u00a0Up to two pieces of art can be submitted per artist.\u00a0Unlike a juried exhibition,\u00a0Expressions\u00a0is open-entry, and all submitted works in compliance with the entry rules are accepted.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in seven categories, as well as\u00a0purchase awards, the Lynwood Artists Award and Best In Show.\u00a0This year\u2019s exhibition will be judged by\u00a0Amanda Honore Donley, owner of Rose Window Studio in Woolwine, Virginia.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Before entering work, all artists should review the\u00a0complete\u00a0entry rules,\u00a0available at Piedmont Arts and online at\u00a0<\/span><a href="https:\/\/piedmontarts.org\/info\/expressions.cfm"><span style="font-weight: 400">PiedmontArts.org\/info\/expressions.cfm<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Expressions\u00a0will be on display\u00a0May 22 \u2013 July 16, 2021\u00a0at Piedmont Arts.\u00a0Exhibit admission is always free.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Piedmont Arts is a nonprofit art museum in Martinsville. Museum hours are Tuesday \u2013 Friday\u00a0from 10 a.m. \u2013 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.\u2013 3 p.m. Admission is free. Learn more at\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/www.piedmontarts.org\/"><span style="font-weight: 400">www.PiedmontArts.org<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>