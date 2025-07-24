HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library’s project to install solar panels on all of its branches is progressing at a steady pace.

The project is being done in partnership with Solar Holler, a solar development and installation company based in Huntington.

“Previously, before this project, we had panels on our Barboursville library, but the new project we’re putting panels on our seven other locations with Solar Holler,” Library Director Breana Bowen said. “Right now, as we sit, we have panels on the West Huntington library, the Gallaher library, the Cox Landing library and the Salt Rock library.”

The main, Milton and Guyandotte branches are all awaiting installation of the first solar panels, Bowen said.

