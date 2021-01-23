<div><p>By Sports editor Brian Hoffman<\/p>\n<p>The William Byrd boys swept two Roanoke County opponents Monday night as the Terrier swim team returned to the pool. The boys beat Cave Spring and Glenvar at the Gator Center in Roanoke.<\/p>\n<p>The Byrd girls lost to both teams, but that wasn\u2019t a big surprise. Glenvar returns most of last year\u2019s Class 2 state championship team and Cave Spring is also very strong. In fact, the Knights defeated Glenvar in Monday\u2019s meet.<\/p>\n<p>Scores in the boys\u2019 meet were Byrd 77 to Glenvar\u2019s 11 and Byrd 50 to 40 over Cave Spring. The Glenvar girls scored a 67-25 win over Byrd and Cave Spring beat the Terriers, 63-24.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cOur boys\u2019 team is tough,\u201d said Byrd coach Krista Martin. \u201cEven though our season has been shorter and we haven\u2019t had as much time in the water, the swimmers impressed me with their times. Many athletes had faster times than they swam last season and some even had big drops.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>First place finishers for the boys included the 200 and 400 Medley Relay teams as well as Austin Nielsen in the 200 IM and 100 Breast, Colin Murtaugh in the 50 Free and 100 Fly and Aiden Brinkley in the 100 Back.<\/p>\n<p>The Terriers were back in the pool Wednesday for Senior Night. Their final regular season meet is next Wednesday, January 22, against Glenvar at the Gator Center, beginning at 8 pm.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_44098" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-44098" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-44098 size-large" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Aiden-Brinkley_0014-1024x680.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="680" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Aiden-Brinkley_0014-1024x680.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Aiden-Brinkley_0014-300x199.jpg 300w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Aiden-Brinkley_0014-768x510.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Aiden-Brinkley_0014-1536x1020.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Aiden-Brinkley_0014-2048x1360.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Aiden-Brinkley_0014-600x399.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-44098" class="wp-caption-text">Byrd\u2019s Aiden Brinkley swims the breast stroke. (photos by Brian Hoffman)<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_44099" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-44099" style="width: 680px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-44099 size-large" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Elsie-Kincer_0025-1-680x1024.jpg" alt="" width="680" height="1024" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Elsie-Kincer_0025-1-680x1024.jpg 680w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Elsie-Kincer_0025-1-199x300.jpg 199w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Elsie-Kincer_0025-1-768x1156.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Elsie-Kincer_0025-1-1020x1536.jpg 1020w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Elsie-Kincer_0025-1-1360x2048.jpg 1360w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Elsie-Kincer_0025-1-600x903.jpg 600w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Elsie-Kincer_0025-1-scaled.jpg 1700w" sizes="(max-width: 680px) 100vw, 680px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-44099" class="wp-caption-text">Elsie Kincer does the backstroke.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_44100" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-44100" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-44100 size-large" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Amber-Vaughn_0054-1024x680.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="680" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Amber-Vaughn_0054-1024x680.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Amber-Vaughn_0054-300x199.jpg 300w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Amber-Vaughn_0054-768x510.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Amber-Vaughn_0054-1536x1020.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Amber-Vaughn_0054-2048x1360.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Amber-Vaughn_0054-600x399.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-44100" class="wp-caption-text">Amber Vaughn (second from right) from Byrd is on the blocks and ready to dive in.<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/div>