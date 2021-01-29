Virginia lawmakers squash repeal of civil commitment law
By DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have squashed a proposal to repeal a decades-old Virginia...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia public defender who had been accused of vandalizing a Confederate monument is now a...
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Attorney General Mark Herring has asked the Supreme Court of Virginia...
By SARAH RANKIN and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate on Wednesday approved a measure...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House passed a bill Wednesday that would remove a statue of Harry F. Byrd...
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Facing escalating criticism over the state's rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine,...
