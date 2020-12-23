<div><p id="E57" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E58"><img class="aligncenter wp-image-42037 size-large" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Business1-1-1024x768.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="768" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Business1-1-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Business1-1-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Business1-1-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Business1-1-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Business1-1-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Business1-1.jpg 1440w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px">The <\/span><span id="E59">Hatteras Pearl<\/span><span id="E60"> officially opened in time for the holidays, with a Dec. 11 ribbon cutting to herald the event. Located at 109 N. Main St., Stuart, the business offers <\/span><span id="E61">handcrafted, upcycled one<\/span><span id="E62">\u2013<\/span><span id="E63">of<\/span><span id="E64">\u2013<\/span><span id="E65">a<\/span><span id="E66">\u2013<\/span><span id="E67">kind pieces, re<\/span><span id="E68">\u2013<\/span><span id="E69">purposed <\/span><span id="E70">and<\/span><span id="E71"> repainted furniture<\/span><span id="E72">; s<\/span><span id="E73">habby chic, <\/span><span id="E75">vintage<\/span><span id="E77"> <\/span><span id="E78">and<\/span><span id="E79"> rustic home <\/span><span id="E80">decor.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><img class="aligncenter wp-image-42036 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Business2-1.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="1440" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Business2-1.jpg 1080w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Business2-1-225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Business2-1-768x1024.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Business2-1-600x800.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 1080px) 100vw, 1080px"><\/p><\/div>