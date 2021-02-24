<div><figure id="attachment_50001" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-50001" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="wp-image-50001 size-large" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business1-1024x768.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="768" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business1-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business1-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business1-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business1-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business1-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business1.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-50001" class="wp-caption-text">Amber Huffman opened \u2018The Hatteras Pearl\u2019 in December to fulfill her lifelong dream of owning her own store. She describes her wares as \u201cshabby chic, vintage, and rustic home d\u00e9cor\u201d and offers handcrafted, one-of-a- kind pieces.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>By Taylor Boyd<\/p>\n<p>Amber Huffman combined her love of art and upcycling furniture and her desire to be her own boss into a new career launched in December, and opened \u2018The Hatteras Pearl,\u2019 located on Main Street in Stuart, to sell handcrafted, repurposed, and repainted furniture and other unique finds.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cBecause of COVID, we closed for about a month and a half. It gave me extra time at home to paint, and of course spend time with my children,\u201d she said, adding that time out of work gave her the opportunity to paint and craft, and that made her realize that\u2019s what she wanted to do.<\/p>\n<p>Huffman said she always wanted to own a store but didn\u2019t expect it to happen this soon because of the pandemic and having young children.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI decided you know what, I\u2019m going for it because I might back out later otherwise,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>Although it may seem like a total career shift, Huffman said she has experience in the business and previously rented a booth at a store in Petersburg for about a year.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI\u2019ve done something similar before, but it wasn\u2019t my own store. It was just something I did as a hobby on the side,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>Huffman designs and sells her own pieces, which she describes as \u201cshabby chic, vintage, and rustic home d\u00e9cor.\u201d She said her repainted furniture, particularly the desks, have been her best-selling item so far.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI don\u2019t know how many desks that I have had in here that I was still working on and somebody has bought it,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>Huffman said she is not limited in how she designed her pieces, which differ from standard furniture. \u201cI\u2019ll look at a piece and I\u2019ll say, \u2018I want to paint that turquoise or I want to paint that purple,\u2019 and I just go for it,\u201d she said, adding that if a piece doesn\u2019t sell within a certain time period, she\u2019ll repaint it.<\/p>\n<p>Several of her pieces have been salvaged.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI\u2019ve had quite a few people call or come by and say \u2018hey, I\u2019ve got this old piece of furniture. I hate to just throw it away. Do you want to give it new life,\u2019\u201d she said, adding that is \u201creally neat.\u201d<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_50000" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-50000" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-50000 size-large" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business2-1024x768.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="768" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business2-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business2-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business2-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business2-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business2-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business2.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-50000" class="wp-caption-text">\u2018The Hatteras Pearl\u2019 rents space to artisans in the county to sell their wares. Amber Huffman, the owner, said all vendors are doing well. \u201cIt\u2019s not just one person, it\u2019s a little bit of everything I\u2019ve noticed.\u201d<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Huffman also helps other artisans in the area by renting out spaces in her store to help them share and sell their art. She is currently renting space out to half a dozen artisans and two people who do consignments.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWhat that is, is they just bring a piece of their furniture and we do a 70-30 split where they take 70 percent of the profits and I take 30 percent,\u201d she said. Renters pay a monthly fee and Huffman said she also receives 12 percent of their sales.<\/p>\n<p>The process \u201cworks out pretty good. They all seem happy with it, and everybody is doing really well. It\u2019s not just one person, it\u2019s a little bit of everything I\u2019ve noticed,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n\n<a href="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/business-is-home-to-unique-offerings\/business3\/"><img width="300" height="225" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business3-300x225.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business3-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business3-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business3-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business3-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business3-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business3.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/business-is-home-to-unique-offerings\/business4\/"><img width="225" height="300" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business4-225x300.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business4-225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business4-768x1024.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business4-600x800.jpg 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Business4.jpg 810w" sizes="(max-width: 225px) 100vw, 225px"><\/a>\n\n<p>Huffman is contemplating tackling custom commission work due to public interest.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI\u2019ve had people reach out to me about doing custom pieces for them, so that is something I might do, time permitting,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>Huffman occasionally offers craft and painting classes but would like \u201cto get into doing a class or week, or maybe even eventually down the road, two classes a week.\u201d Her classes generally involve using random items, such as paint sticks and burlap to create art.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI like to do classes that are different and get people\u2019s creative juices flowing,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>Huffman said she came up with the name \u2018The Hatteras Pearl\u2019 after visiting Hatteras Island, N.C. as a child with her mother. Pearl was her grandmother\u2019s name and is her daughter\u2019s middle name.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI figured the name was catchy, different, and unique,\u201d she said, and added that while her mother and grandmother are now deceased, \u201cit\u2019s kind of like part of them are kind of in this with their names.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>For more information, call Huffman at (276) 692-4523, email her at thehatteraspearl@gmail.com, or visit the store\u2019s Facebook page at Facebook.com\/The Hatteras Pearl.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>