By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON (WV News) — Charlie Burd, longtime leader of the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia, plans to retire in 2027, according to a release.

The organization will conduct a nationwide search for a leader “with deep experience in the oil and gas industry, strategic vision, and the skills and passion to champion West Virginia’s energy economy—both within the industry and at every level of government.”

Burd, who served in leadership positions with Hope Gas, Dominion Energy and the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia, said it’s been an honor and a privilege to lead GO-WV.

“I’m grateful for the relationships built along the way and the many opportunities I’ve had to serve this industry,” he said. “West Virginia’s natural gas and oil industry is the economic engine of our great state, and I believe the future is incredibly bright. I look forward to continuing to lead GO-WV and working closely with my successor to ensure a smooth and successful transition.”

