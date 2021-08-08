ETTRICK, Va. (AP) \u2014 Four buildings at an historically Black university in Virginia named for white men with links to the Jim Crow era or to the Confederacy have been renamed for Black women.\r\n\r\nVirginia State University announced the new names on Friday, five months after the original names were taken down, with replacement names considered by a committee.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt wasn\u2019t hard, and we didn\u2019t have to look far to find women who embody our mission today,\u201d Tonya Hall, VSU\u2019s vice president of external relations,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/richmond.com\/news\/local\/education\/virginia-state-university-renames-four-campus-buildings-for-black-women\/article_fdf22f9a-5c85-5c6f-b086-bbbfbda7a681.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1">told<\/a>\u00a0the Richmond Times-Dispatch.\r\n\r\nVawter Hall, originally named for a Confederate captain, was renamed for Lula Johnson, who is believed to be the first woman to graduate from a Virginia public college in the 1890s, from what is now VSU.\r\n\r\nByrd Hall, a dorm named for former governor and U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr., is now Otelia Howard Hall, honoring a school English teacher in the 1920s and \u201930s. A statue of Byrd, a staunch segregationist, was removed from Capitol Square in Richmond last month.\r\n\r\nThe former Trinkle Hall is now named for Johnella Jackson, who wrote the music for VSU\u2019s alma mater in the 1920s. Elbert Lee Trinkle was governor in the 1920s and signed a law that prohibited interracial marriage.\r\n\r\nAnd Eggleston Hall, named for Joseph Eggleston, a board of visitors member in the early 20th century, is now named for Lucretia Campbell, the faculty\u2019s first Black female member. Eggleston was a state schools superintendent.