<p>Buchanan welcomes the arrival of spring during the Buchanan Spring Fling this Saturday, April 24 with activities taking place along Main Street from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.<\/p>\n<p>Activities include a Community\/Farmer\u2019s Market in the parking lot next to Town Hall. Entrepreneurs and crafters setting up including Sharin\u2019 Flowers, A&A Kettle Corn, Kim\u2019s Wind Chimes, Flicker\u2019s Bird Houses, and,\u00a0Stable Hill Studio & Gallery.\u00a0Friends of the Buchanan Library will be hosting a book sale and yard sale in their new location at the Carson Memorial Building.<\/p>\n<p>Children\u2019s activities include \u201cTouch A Truck\u201d at the Buchanan Fire and Rescue Building. The town will be giving away a limited number of free kites and bubbles from the booth set up in front of Town Hall. Additional activities for the children include an Art Wall, Sidewalk Chalk, Bean Bag Toss and Fishing for Prizes in a Barrel.<\/p>\n<p>The day\u2019s activities will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.<\/p>\n<p>All vendors will be following COVID-19 safety guidelines provided by the Botetourt County Health Department and the town asks for the public\u2019s adherence to make this a COVID-safe event.<\/p>