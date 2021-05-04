Student trip to Peru planned for June ’22
Botetourt Beyond Borders is sponsoring an opportunity for student travel in June 2022. The group will travel to Peru– Cuzco, Machu...
Registration for the 2021 Botetourt County Junior 4-H Camp will close on Friday, May 7 at 5 p.m. If you...
Botetourt Rotarian Don Nichols II was awarded the District 7570 100% Award for 2020-2021 by Rotary Area Governor R....
ois Fritz with Ghost, one of the adopted Mustangs at New Freedom Farm. The Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries...
Kristen Mott of Roanoke was among the 32 University of Scranton students recently inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the business...
Sam Finley was commissioned a second lieutenant Sunday, April 25, at Fort Pickett, Va. He recently completed Officer Candidate School...