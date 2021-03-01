- Buchanan Easter Egg Hunt – The Town of Buchanan is accepting donations of plastic eggs and bags of individually wrapped candy for the Buchanan Easter Egg Hunt. Donations may be dropped at the Buchanan Town Hall. For additional information, call 254-1212, Ext. 4.
- Buchanan Arbor Day – The town is accepting donations towards the purchase of trees for the town’s annual Arbor Day. Help plant the seeds of tomorrow today as Buchanan officials plant trees on the Town Park in an effort to reduce runoff to the adjacent James River, provide shade, spring and fall color, as well as food for wildlife. A donation application may be found in The Fincastle Herald and the town website. For more information, call 254-1212, Ext. 4.
- Second Sunday Dinner – Enjoy Second Sunday Curbside Dinner on Sunday, March 14 with pick up from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the Historic Wilson Warehouse. Curbside meals to go will feature Fresh Green Herb Crusted Pork Loin, Baked Apples, Potatoes Au Gratin, Green Beans, Dinner Roll, and Dessert for $12. Proceeds help preserve the Historic Wilson Warehouse. Orders must be placed by Friday, March 12. To place your order, email hlgleason1@gmail.com or leave a message at 540-597-2399; include your name, phone number or email and the number of meals you wish to order. You will receive a confirmation call or email for your order. If there are any changes due to snow, announcements will be made on Saturday.
Update from Dr. Cynthia Morrow for March 3 Edition
This past weekend, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization for a third COVID-19 vaccine, Johnson...