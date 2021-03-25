<div><p><strong>By Sarah Richardson<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>The overhaul of Stratton Alley in Lewisburg continues with the addition of the newest drink locale in town, Briergarten. Inspired by traditional German bars, Briergarten offers an impressive 17 taps, wine, seltzers, hard ciders, and bites to eat from a newly-installed kitchen.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_61416" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-61416" style="width: 1041px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class=" wp-image-61416" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/briergarten-1-scaled.jpg" alt="" width="1041" height="551" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/briergarten-1-scaled.jpg 1920w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/briergarten-1-300x159.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/briergarten-1-768x406.jpg 768w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/briergarten-1-1024x542.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/briergarten-1-1536x812.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/briergarten-1-2048x1083.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/briergarten-1-600x317.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 1041px) 100vw, 1041px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-61416" class="wp-caption-text">Bartenders Emily Mankins (left) and Alyssa Jarratt (center) are working together with Mary Baldwin (right) on the finishing touches for Briergarten\u2019s grand opening Apr. 1.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u201cWe want to showcase what you can find in a beer garden in Berlin,\u201d said Mary Baldwin, one of the owners. Mary, together with her husband Josh Baldwin, Susan Syner, and hospitality group Civitas, have come together to overhaul the space into a family-friendly atmosphere to gather.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI feel like we\u2019ve finally turned a corner in terms of Covid and the fear of going out,\u201d she added, \u201cand this space allows people to spread out and really get back to enjoying life.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The name Briergarten derives from the German word biergarten, but with an added \u2018r\u2019 at the front to give a nod at Greenbrier County and the briers native to the area.<\/p>\n<p>A unique and Covid-friendly feature of Briergarten\u2019s space is a massive glass garage door that can be raised to allow for seamless indoor-outdoor integration. It also boasts a large bar and ample seating space at tables.<\/p>\n<p>Mary noted that they actually ordered the tables from Germany, and they carry with them the spirit of a German beer hall. But of course, that\u2019s not the only thing they ensure carries a German authenticity.<\/p>\n<p>A variety of beers including Veltins, Pfungst\u00e4dter, S\u00fcnner, and Aldersbacher are all en route from Germany via ship and should be arriving shortly. Briergarten will also offer selections from Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, Freefolk Brewery, Stumptown Ales, and more. Mary specified that while their focus is on beer, they will offer other alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cOur offerings are going to be evolving,\u201d she said, and they aim to try and carry beers that other local establishments may not usually carry.<\/p>\n<p>No detail is too small when it comes to creating such an atmosphere- most beers come served in specific glassware for that one drink in order to fully appreciate the aromatic compounds and flavors of each beverage. Throughout the space, reclaimed wood from the original Stratton Alley beams are installed throughout as the bar top, shelving, and other accents. The large chalkboards used to list the 17 tap offerings are actually recovered from the Bolling Community School.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_61415" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-61415" style="width: 576px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class=" wp-image-61415" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Briergarten-2-scaled.jpg" alt="" width="576" height="432" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Briergarten-2-scaled.jpg 1440w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Briergarten-2-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Briergarten-2-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Briergarten-2-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Briergarten-2-1536x1152.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Briergarten-2-2048x1536.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Briergarten-2-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Briergarten-2-600x450.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 576px) 100vw, 576px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-61415" class="wp-caption-text">With 17 beers on tap, there is a drink for everyone.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u201cWe didn\u2019t contract out most of this work. Most of the design elements were done by the owners and staff,\u201d Mary added. \u201cThe staff we\u2019ve brought on has been very involved in the final touches, so there is already a sense of family and ownership in the place.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>While they don\u2019t have a full kitchen, there will be simple, staple offerings such as pretzels, pepperoni rolls from Morgantown, bratwurst, sauerkraut, Mister Bee chips from Parkersburg, and hot dogs for the kids. The family-friendly atmosphere and game closet ensure this can be a fun stop for everyone.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cJosh and I publish Greenbrier Valley Quarterly, so opening something like this is a little out of our wheelhouse,\u201d said Mary. \u201cAn idea for a place like this has always been something we\u2019ve thought about.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>They made quick work on making their dream a reality, only beginning the renovations this February. Briergarten will officially open on Thursday, April 1, with projected hours of Thursday through Sunday, 12 to 10 p.m.<\/p>\n<p>Mary credits the sense of community in Lewisburg with helping make the process easier, as other local business owners have reached out to offer tips and information while they get ready to open. \u201cA rising tide raises all ships,\u201d Mary noted.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>