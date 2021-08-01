SHADDADI, Syria (AP) \u2014 In the searing 108-degree heat, far from his Louisiana health care business, Army Col. Scott Desormeaux and his soldiers are on a dusty base near Syria\u2019s northern border, helping Syrian rebel forces battle Islamic State militants and keeping an eye on Russian troops in the region.\r\n\r\nIt\u2019s tough duty for the soldiers. But their deployment to the Middle East last November is just a small part of the blistering pace of missions that members of the Louisiana National Guard and America\u2019s other citizen-soldiers have faced in the past 18 months.\r\n\r\nBeyond overseas deployments, Guard members have been called in to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and protests against racial injustice. For many, it\u2019s meant months away from their civilian jobs and scarce times with families. While Guard leaders say troops are upbeat, they worry about exhaustion setting in and wonder how much longer U.S. businesses can do without their long-absent workers.\r\n\r\nBack home in Louisiana, Sgt. 1st Class Bray Harris has been living in hotels around Baton Rouge since March 2020, helping provide COVID-19 testing and the vaccine to residents. He\u2019s only been able to race home to Lake Charles \u2014 two hours away \u2014 a few times, including to evacuate his mother during one of the major storms that hit the state.\r\n\r\nNearby at Camp Beauregard, Capt. Michael Switzer has been sleeping in his office. Over the past 15 months, he and his soldiers have juggled security and work at virus testing sites with road clearance and emergency supply deliveries during the storms and then distribution of the vaccine. For Father\u2019s Day, his wife bought him a cot and a 5-inch-thick foam mattress to replace the air mattress he\u2019d been using.\r\n\r\nSince March 2020, Guard units around the country have been lurching from one national crisis to the next. They were tapped almost immediately when the pandemic broke out to help conduct testing, build field hospitals, provide health care and, eventually, deliver vaccines. But at the same time, many \u2014 like those in Louisiana \u2014 were also facing a record year of storms and hurricanes while taking weeks off from their regular jobs to protect their communities during the race riots. More than 26,000 Guard members deployed to Washington, D.C., to secure the president\u2019s inauguration.\r\n\r\n\u201cThis past year was an extraordinary one for the National Guard,\u201d said Gen. Dan Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau. Does he worry about exhaustion setting in? \u201cThat\u2019s something I\u2019ve been very concerned with right from the start.\u201d\r\n\r\nAs he makes his rounds, he said the Guard troops are upbeat and tell him, \u201cHey, this is what we signed up to do.\u201d But across the states, there are growing concerns about returning troops to their regular jobs and getting them back to critical training schedules.\r\n\r\nFor Desormeaux, last year began with the pandemic outbreak, as his soldiers deployed to help build a 2,000-bed hospital at the Memorial Convention Center in New Orleans. Others spread out across the state, setting up mobile testing sites and delivering testing kits where needed.\r\n\r\nThen, in early June, Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Louisiana, becoming the first of six named storms and hurricanes to hit the state last year. And as the hurricane season was wrapping up, Desormeaux\u2019s 256th Infantry Brigade packed up and headed to Syria.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s probably the most challenging two-year period you can find,\u201d he told reporters who traveled to Shaddadi with Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, top commander for the Middle East. \u201cBut I think it just really speaks to the dedication and professionalism of these kids because they were there every step of the way.\u201d\r\n\r\nWhen Harris moved into the Doubletree Hotel in Baton Rouge in March 2020 to be near his Guard logistics post, he didn\u2019t know he\u2019d be leaving his job at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for 15 months. During that time, he\u2019s gone home to Lake Charles mainly to check on his two properties and get his mother to safety during major storms.\r\n\r\n\u201cTo spend over a year of life without truly catching a breath, without truly unplugging \u2014 it\u2019s been challenging, and each disaster or circumstance has presented its own set of challenges,\u201d said Harris, who had one property flood during Hurricane Delta, forcing him to sell because he didn\u2019t have time to repair it. \u201cMy leaders have supported me in every way, and whenever I needed to go get my mother, they allowed me to do that. Whenever I needed to go secure my property after the storm, they allowed me to do that.\u201d\r\n\r\nIn most cases, employers were understanding as their workers left to fulfill their Guard responsibilities. For some, the Guard duty provided a critical paycheck as companies scaled back or shut down while the pandemic raged. For others, particularly those in the medical fields, reporting to Guard duty was not a good option.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe didn\u2019t want to tap into those who are already providing emergency services,\u201d Switzer said. \u201cSo we had challenges based on not using our first responders because they\u2019re also fighting this in a different capacity.\u201d\r\n\r\nThose limitations, he said, reduced their pool of troops, and it was exacerbated by Guard members who would suddenly either contract COVID-19 or be forced into quarantine because they were exposed. The Guard focused on calling in unemployed soldiers first, he said, including some who worked on the oil rigs.\r\n\r\n\u201cA lot of the oilfield workers that were laid off would come in and work until they can get back into that field,\u201d said Switzer. \u201dWe were able to give them employment. So not only did they help meet the mission, they were also helping their families by finding employment.\u201d\r\n\r\nSgt. Maj. Verdis Walker got called up for storm duty in April 2020, leaving his post at the Bossier Parish Sheriff\u2019s Department. He moved into his recreational vehicle in central Louisiana and lived there much of last year, until he shifted to pandemic duty. Now he\u2019s living in the Guard barracks in Carville, near Baton Rouge, where he serves as the senior enlisted adviser for the Louisiana Guard\u2019s COVID-19 task force.\r\n\r\nHe said the biggest challenge for the troops has been to keep a positive attitude and a good balance among their Guard duty, their professional jobs and their families. For him, that means taking time off when he can drive four hours north to his home and the sheriff\u2019s department so he can take classes and keep up his weapons qualification and other certifications that he needs to remain an officer.\r\n\r\n\u201cFortunately for me, I have a sheriff in my town that is very military friendly, and he\u2019s very supportive of the military efforts,\u201d Walker said. \u201cHe understands when storms and things happen that people have to go and help.\u201d\r\n\r\nSo far, Hokanson said, the strains of the past year haven\u2019t hurt retention.\r\n\r\nThe Army Guard has hit its end strength goal of 336,500 for the fiscal year beginning in October. And he said a small shortfall in recruiting has been offset by the higher retention numbers and an increase in active-duty soldiers and Marines shifting to the Guard.\r\n\r\nLooking ahead, Hokanson said that as more businesses start to reopen, Guard members will be increasingly needed back home at their jobs.\r\n\r\n\u201cA lot of our soldiers and airmen that may not have had employment, or were furloughed during that time frame, a lot of them are asking them to go back to work,\u201d he said, adding that the adjutants general in all the states must carefully manage their troops\u2019 operations and training in the coming months.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe asked a lot of them,\u201d Hokanson said. \u201cNow the states want to focus on building their combat readiness and really getting back to that balance of their civilian career, their military career and their families.\u201d\r\n\r\nFor Harris, that means returning to his Transportation Department job when his orders are done. He\u2019s been assured the job will be there whenever he gets back, but meanwhile his Guard mission goes on.\r\n\r\n\u201cI knew that I had a mission and that my state depended on me. There was never a question of \u2018How am I going to do this?\u2019 It\u2019s been just get up and do it,\u201d he said. \u201cIt\u2019s been an opportunity to grow as a leader and to truly feel like I\u2019m making a difference.\u201d