<div><p>to attend an Outreach Meeting pertaining to the upcoming project to widen 7.4 miles of Route 58 over Lovers Leap Mountain in Patrick County, VA:<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><strong>Route 58 Lovers <\/strong><\/p>\n<p><strong>Leap Project<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>From: 0.7 mile north of Stuart To: 0.3 mile east of Route 610 (Cloudbreak Road) in Patrick County, VA<\/p>\n<p>State Project No.: 0058-070-E18, P101, R201, C501<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>Patrick Henry Community College<\/p>\n<p>645 Patriot Ave<\/p>\n<p>Martinsville, VA 24112<\/p>\n<p>Frith Hall: Exhibit Hall<\/p>\n<p>Tuesday, August 24, 2021 \/ 10AM \u2013 2PM<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>Courtyard Roanoke Airport<\/p>\n<p>3301 Ordway Drive<\/p>\n<p>Roanoke, VA 24017<\/p>\n<p>Appalachian Room<\/p>\n<p>Wednesday, August 25, 2021 \/ 10AM \u2013 2PM<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>The Branch Civil team will be available to answer questions regarding the plans, specifications, and requirements of the project. This is a drop-in event open to any and all contractors interested in participating in the project, you do not need to attend the entire time.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>We are soliciting quotes for the following selected items of work: Surveying, Demolition, Earthwork, Blasting, Erosion Control, Seeding, Dust Control, Hauling, Retaining Walls, Storm Sewer, Box Culverts, Curb and Gutter, Miscellaneous Concrete, Guardrail, Barrier, Paving, Pavement Marking, Signs, Fueling, and Traffic Control.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>We encourage Minority, Women, Disadvantaged and Small Businesses to participate.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>For information about the project, contact Branch Civil, Inc., Chad Wirsig, Senior Estimator at email: <a href="mailto:chad.wirsig@branchcivil">chad.wirsig@branchcivil<\/a><u>.<\/u><\/p>\n<p><u>com<\/u><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER M\/F\/H\/V<\/p><\/div>