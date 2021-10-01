HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five finalists have been named for Marshall University’s president, the university’s Board of Governors said.

The finalists will be invited for visits to the Huntington and South Charleston campuses in October, the university announced Thursday.

The finalists are Brad Smith, executive chairman of software company Intuit’s board of directors; Bernard Arulanandam, vice president for research, economic development, and knowledge enterprise at The University of Texas at San Antonio; Bret Danilowicz, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Florida Atlantic University; Clarkson University Provost Robyn Hannigan; and Kathy Johnson, executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

Marshall President Jerome Gilbert announced in April that he would not seek an extension when his contract expires in July 2022.