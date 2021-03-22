<div><p><em><strong>By Matt de Simone<\/strong><\/em><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>Botetourt County households now have an opportunity to experience the power of fiber-optic Internet. The 2020 pandemic limited many local citizens from attending events and vacations. While many struggled to transition into a new way of life, Botetourt County administrators worked diligently to provide the community with a chance of obtaining a resource that many households and businesses in the surrounding areas have yet to encounter.<\/p>\n<p>Over the next few weeks, The Fincastle Herald gives subscribers a closer look at the process of building a \u201cbackbone\u201d of fiber-optic lines across Botetourt County.<\/p>\n<p><strong>RVBA providing \u201cthe last mile\u201d<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><img class="size-full wp-image-70172 alignright" src="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/logo-roanoke-valley-broadband-auth.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="112">The Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority (RVBA) is no stranger to Botetourt County. Over five years ago, local business and government leaders realized the need for additional innovation regarding broadband services. RVBA created a model for new and existing carriers could run on the network and drive price competition with other areas.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe broke ground in August of 2015,\u201d RVBA President Frank Smith explained. \u201cWe built the first 50 miles of fiber between the end of 2015 and the middle of 2016. Then we added another 30 miles within Roanoke County. RVBA completed that project in October of 2017. At that time, we were up to about 85 miles. Right now, we\u2019re up to 110 miles-plus in Botetourt County, Roanoke, and Salem.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>RVBA helped with the new Botetourt County Administration Offices\u2019 connectivity at the Greenfield Learning Center in Daleville. They installed fiber in the switching setter at the offices, added an 11-mile \u201cbackbone\u201d of fiber down Etzler Road for a partner provider to provide fiber to the homes, and also started a wireless project where RVBA installed a service node on top of the Administrative Offices that connected them to a co-location facility in the building.<\/p>\n<p>A co-location facility contains data cabinets where customers can add their servers. The facility also allows other telecommunications providers to use it as a \u201cstorage room\u201d to enable connectivity between services. It provides choice on the enterprise side and lets other services come in, run off that network, and give the last mile of service to homes.<\/p>\n<p>They also installed a node on top of the Greenfield water tower with support from the Water Authority to provide wireless services in cooperation with another partner laying the \u201clast mile\u201d\u2014connecting from that core of the fiber and extending that location.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cA co-location facility is a place to bring equipment, to connect fiber, and to provide additional services to us and for our team to provide those services to other providers,\u201d Smith added. \u201cIt brings choice into the area, which is really good.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The RVBA\u2019s primary responsibility in Botetourt\u2019s broadband expansion was building fiber-optic broadband for the area. The next step is to offer services along Etzler Road. RVBA currently looks to engineering, timeframes, and construction schedules\u2014all of which are in-play as the expansion heads toward competition in that area.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cFirst, you have to build the foundation,\u201d Smith continued. \u201cThen, you have to take the next step, and we\u2019re in that next step right now.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The COVID-19 pandemic was an interesting period for the RVBA. There was a sense of urgency to complete projects. RVBA was called upon to help the community. The pandemic greatly affected hospitals. Fortunately, local teams and especially the medical field handled any connectivity issues, which left RVBA to redirect focus on other projects like the broadband expansion in Botetourt.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe\u2019re doing things that are right for the community,\u201d Smith said. \u201cNot just for the short term, but also the long term.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>For more information on Botetourt\u2019s broadband expansion, visit\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.bocobroadband.info\/">www.bocobroadband.info<\/a>.<\/p><\/div>