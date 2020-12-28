<div><figure id="attachment_57020" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-57020" style="width: 225px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img width="225" height="300" class="size-medium wp-image-57020" src="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/Botetourt-History-jug-scaled-e1609193984669-225x300.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/Botetourt-History-jug-scaled-e1609193984669-225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/Botetourt-History-jug-scaled-e1609193984669-768x1024.jpg 768w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/Botetourt-History-jug-scaled-e1609193984669-1152x1536.jpg 1152w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/Botetourt-History-jug-scaled-e1609193984669-1536x2048.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/Botetourt-History-jug-scaled-e1609193984669-600x800.jpg 600w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/Botetourt-History-jug-scaled-e1609193984669.jpg 1920w" sizes="(max-width: 225px) 100vw, 225px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-57020" class="wp-caption-text">[SUBMITTED PHOTO]<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p class="western">This little clay jug was made in the pottery shop of Philip Firebaugh (1776-1852). He was born in Pennsylvania and moved to Botetourt, buying \u201cStonelea\u201d in 1818. At the time, it was called the \u201cRock House\u201d and there was a stone quarry close by. Philip used a potter\u2019s wheel to form the symmetrical shape and added the handle. The glaze was made using \u201cminnie balls\u201d that his son, Philip Miller Firebaugh, brought home from the Civil War battlefields when on furloughs. The balls created a metallic glaze that has a glassy iridescence and unusual color. Philip Alfred, Betty and Clara Firebaugh were his descendants and donated this jug to the Botetourt County Historical Museum.<\/p><\/div>