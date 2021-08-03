<div><p>The Botetourt Golf & Swim Club will be the site of the Bob McLelland Metro Tournament on Tuesday of next week, with most of the area high schools participating.<\/p>\n<p>This will be the first Metro Tournament since the fall of 2019, as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 affair. The high school golf season was rescheduled for the spring but the Metro was not included due to limits on number of schools that were allowed to compete at an event.<\/p>\n<p>This year\u2019s Metro will be only one day instead of the two-day, 36-hole events of the past. It will be held at the Botetourt Golf & Swim Club with the first group teeing off at 10 a.m. Lord Botetourt and James River will both be playing in the tournament, and both opened the season on Monday.<\/p>\n<p>Lord Botetourt competed in the annual Heritage Invitational at the London Downs course in Lynchburg. The Cavaliers were playing without their two top players, Samir Davidov and Ashton Harper, who had committed to an AJGA event. Without two of the top golfers in the valley the Cavaliers finished a very respectable eighth out of 17 teams.<\/p>\n<p>Jake Koffman shot a 78 to lead LB on Monday, while Dylan Salvi was next at 82. Xavier Shelton had a 94 and Hunter Duncan shot 95 to round out the scoring and Cole Leavens played and shot 103, but his score did not count.<\/p>\n<p>Botetourt\u2019s team score was 349. Hidden Valley and Mills Godwin tied for first at 300 but Hidden Valley was declared the winner by the tie-breaker. The Titans\u2019 fifth player had a better score than the fifth Mills Godwin player.<\/p>\n<p>James River opened with a Three Rivers District match at the Cliff View course Monday, hosted by Alleghany. River finished third among five teams with a 335. Floyd County was the team winner with a 319 while Radford took second at 331. Glenvar shot 346 and host Alleghany carded 490.<\/p>\n<p>Ryan Steger and Silas Miller both shot 80 to lead River. Joey Schroeder was next at 82 and Lacey Kessler had the final counting score with a 93. Dylan Hicks shot 94 and Wesley Ferguson had a 96. Ryne Bond and McKenzie Weddle, both of Floyd, tied for medalist at 71.<\/p><\/div>