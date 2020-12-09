Marsha Marcela and her publisher, Tom Perry, will be at the Ararat Ruritan Club with “Mr. Rigney,” and other books to raise money for the Rigney Scholarship on December 12, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

All profits from the book are earmarked for a scholarship at Patrick County High School in Mr. Rigney’s name. One scholarship was awarded last year.

Due to Covid19, this will be the only 2020 book signing by Marcela in Patrick County.

For more information, visit Facebook Event, https://www.facebook.com/events/991260254719572/; Mr. Rigney Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/rememberingrigney; Autographed books, https://squareup.com/store/laurel-hill-publishing-llc; Tom Perry’s Amazon Page, Thomas David Perry.

