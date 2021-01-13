Bobby L. “Pop-Pop” May, 82, passed away after a brief illness Sunday, January 10, 2021, at St. Luke’s Upper Bucks campus.

Born March 30, 1938, in his beloved mountains at Durbin, he was one of eight children of Phares and Jane May. Bobby joins six of those siblings and his parents in their heavenly home.

Bobby retired from J.P. Mascaro as a tractor-trailer driver. Prior to that, he worked various trucking jobs as well as many years at Howes Leather Company in Frank.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Barbara J. Frankenfield May; and a son, Robert L., in 1985, at the age of 18.

He is survived by two children, Julia A Landis, and husband, Mark, and Charles L. and wife, Lisa; three grandchildren, Jonathan R Landis, Hannah E. Landis and Robert G. May; two step-grandchildren, Jonathan M. Landis and Brian S. Landis; and eight great-grandchildren with another one on the way. “Uncle Bob” will also be mourned by many nieces and nephews.

Bobby will most be remembered back home for his attendance at many football games at Pocahontas County High School, getting into squabbles with referees at high school basketball games, selling firewood, and always collecting something to try and re-sell.

Bobby didn’t attend church while living in Pennsylvania, but he was always studying his Bible and watching televised Jimmy Swaggart shows. While living in West Virginia, he attended Thornwood Community Church. He always had that church and its congregation in his heart. He often spoke of the pastor and wondered what he was up to now.

In the last few years, he was a regular at the Quakertown flea market in Pennsylvania where he resided. He always had the best deal because of where the item came from. Tales were always tall and prices were always small. He also loved watching baseball. It didn’t matter what team it was, he would watch it. He also enjoyed college and pro football as well as college basketball.

Arrangements are being made by Huff and Lakjer Funeral Home in Lansdale, Pennsylvania.

Service will be private.