FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Republican Bob Good has overwhelmingly won his party’s nomination to seek a second term in Congress representing Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.

Good — a conservative who touted endorsements from former President Donald Trump and GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert from Colorado, among others — won with 85 percent of the weighted vote among the 1,300 delegates who cast ballots at the party’s nominating convention Saturday at Hampden-Sydney College.

He was challenged by Air Force veteran Dan Moy.

Good will face Democrat Josh Throneburg in November. The district, which includes parts of central and southside Virginia, leans heavily toward Republicans.

Republicans held two other nominating contests Saturday. In the heavily Democratic 8th District in northern Virginia, Ukrainian immigrant Karina Lipsman, a defense and intelligence expert, won the nomination at a convention in Springfield with nearly 62 percent of the vote. Her closest competitor, Kezia Tunnell, received 19 percent.

Lipsman will now face four-term Democratic incumbent Don Beyer.

Eleven candidates are on the ballot in Virginia’s 10th District, where Republicans are holding a firehouse primary with ranked-choice voting to pick a nominee to face Democrat Jennifer Wexton.