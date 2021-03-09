<div><p>By Bobby Bordelon<\/p>\n<p>Similar to last week\u2019s high school presentations, the Greenbrier County Board of Education heard several school improvement presentations and reviews for local elementary schools on Thursday, March 4. Each presentation came with a mixture of disappointment with the remote learning results and hope for the immediate in-person return to class.<\/p>\n<p>\u201c[The schools and staff have] risen above,\u201d said Superintendent Jeff Bryant. \u201cIt validates how important a teacher in a classroom is.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>For the local elementary schools, more students are returning to in-person classes as vaccination rates rise. Many parents are looking to send students back for the fourth nine weeks.<\/p>\n<p>As caseloads spiked in fall 2020, many of the schools had to once again completely shut down, sending all of their students to remote learning. Several principals noted this was visible in progress and grade reports from the first nine weeks to the second. However, this also comes with the added hope of a return to full-time, in-person learning getting the students back on track.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIf you listen to what all is going on in the last two LSIC presentations, you know our schools are doing good things,\u201d said Board President Jeanie Wyatt. \u201cYou know they\u2019re doing well, considering what all we\u2019ve gone through, and in-and-out, all the changes that have been made, they\u2019ve adapted well. \u2026\u00a0 Yes, the scores aren\u2019t perfect, but they shouldn\u2019t be. They\u2019re all trying, making improvements, that\u2019s all we can ask of them.\u201d<\/p>\n<p><b>Crichton Elementary School<br>\n<\/b><\/p>\n<p>Crichton Elementary School Principal Donna Nickel celebrated many of the work arounds the students and teachers have come up with, such as take-home science experiments, a successful \u201cHalloween in the Halls,\u201d and some long-term class improvements.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThis is what I\u2019m really proud of \u2013 the longitudinal data for fourth grade [shows] they have come a really long way,\u201d Nickel said. \u201cFrom 2019 to 2020, [you can see] how much they have improved.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Although Nickel was also thrilled to announce Frankford had \u201cno discipline referrals,\u201d this does not mean that the school hasn\u2019t seen COVID-19 related issues.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cDue to time constraints I\u2019m not going to go over each one of those, but as you can see we are still struggling in every grade with math,\u201d Nickel said. \u201c\u2026 We know that writing is a weakness.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>She also noted fourth graders were doing better in math after struggling the previous year.<\/p>\n<p>Hopeful about the rest of the year, Nickel thanked the staff and the board.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe are a unique, small school with a staff that understands the special needs of our school,\u201d Nickel said. \u201cWe are blessed to have a staff that provides a safe and caring environment for our students and the parents are always appreciative of what we do.\u201d<\/p>\n<p><b>Rainelle Elementary School<\/b><\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe are attempting as much normalcy as possible,\u201d said Principal Kim Tincher. \u201cThe kids are great. They are following the rules as best they can. \u2026 Enrollment is considerably down \u2013 it\u2019s down from the first year I started at Rainelle. We had 245, 247 the first year I was there. Now we\u2019re down to 188, 190. It\u2019s fluctuating.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Testing scores during COVID-19 have been down, but not outside of similar school scores.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe writing scores are a little low, but overall we are comparable with the state and with the county, so I\u2019m not concerned,\u201d Tincher said. \u201cOur math scores are looking better than I thought they would. \u2026 Rainelle, for some reason, always pulls through, but we have some work ahead.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>With only one major exception that staff is working with \u201cas closely as we can \u2026 on getting him some help,\u201d there have been no serious discipline problems.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI have one major issue at school [where] this child has had a traumatic life and you really want to take them home with you can try to raise them yourself but you can\u2019t. I think he may have fractured my shin last week. \u2026 We\u2019re working as closely as we can \u2026 trying to work on getting him some help. You can\u2019t help what goes on out of school. \u2026 Other than that we have no discipline problems.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Changes have also come to the school, such as a third 3D printer for students to experiment with. This also includes the cancellation of the annual Run for the Wall event. Tincher also thanked a teacher, Rebecca Canterbury, for working on a grant that allowed the school to create a walking program for students, with social distancing in place. Although the program began last year, Tincher plans for its return as the weather warms up.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThey go out and walk, or walk in the gym, and they\u2019re listening to podcasts,\u201d Tincher said. \u201cThey\u2019re about different things, science and social studies and everything you can think of on these podcasts, plus physical fitness. She did that last year and wants to work that into this year.\u201d<\/p>\n<p><b>Ronceverte Elementary School<\/b><\/p>\n<p>Ronceverte Elementary School has dropped from 100 remote students to 47 as the year progressed, with a student coming back every week \u201call year long.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe have some families that have been allstars at it \u2013 they do everything you ask them to do, they participate in every meeting,\u201d said Principal Andrea Stewart. \u201cThen we have some families that we\u2019re trying to track down because we can\u2019t get them to participate in anything or respond to any of our things. \u2026 We thought, when we were going to go to the A\/B schedule, it was going to be a nightmare for us. \u2026 It actually allowed us to do a couple of really cool collaborative activities, especially with the related arts.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Ronceverte\u2019s students have also seen less progress as a result of the pandemic.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe largest issue is the kids don\u2019t understand how much repetition there is with kindergarten,\u201d Stewart said. \u201cThey\u2019re just teaching the letter of the week and the activities that come with it, they\u2019re not going back every week and making sure the kids remember the letters and the sounds. That has been a challenge, but the teachers have gone above and beyond with that.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Similar to other schools, Stewart was grateful for the remote technology allowing teaching to continue through the year during the challenges.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cOur teachers have done some really creative things through class dojo,\u201d Stewart said. \u201cThey communicate constantly on that. \u2026 The fifth grade even incorporated some at home science experiments remotely. They would send all the materials home with the kids and [they] would do the experiment at home with a parent\u2019s help. Several of them would film the child doing the experiment and send it back to the teacher.\u201d<\/p>\n<p><b>Rupert Elementary School<\/b><\/p>\n<p>Principal Jenny Harden began her presentation with good news for Rupert Elementary School \u2013 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the school is growing.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI am excited to share that enrollment last year was 176 students,\u201d said Harden. \u201cEnrollment this year is \u2026 203. We are growing, which is very exciting to me. We have gone from 53 remote learners at the beginning of the year to \u2026 35. I believe we have five more coming back next week.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Despite dealing with \u201cdifficulties\u201d in the past week, Harden hopes the return to school provides the support the new and old students need.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cOur data is not something to scream and shout about, however, we are growing.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Afterschool programs are also doing \u201cwell,\u201d helping toward this goal.<\/p>\n<p>Harden also thanked Mindfulness West Virginia and Save the Children for providing the school with 1,200 well-stocked meal boxes for area families.<\/p>\n<p><b>Smoot Elementary<\/b><\/p>\n<p>\u201cSlow progress is better than no progress,\u201d explained Principal Molly Judy. \u201cThis year has been daunting and remote instruction is certainly not as good as direct instruction. \u2026 We\u2019re going to get these kids back anyway we can.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>While providing specific data on many of the individual classrooms, Judy compared the beginning of the year to the current nine weeks, highlighting the growth of each class. For example, in one kindergarten class, 29 percent of students could identify letters at the beginning of the year. This has grown to 71 percent.<\/p>\n<p>One of the common rewards for well performing students is a field trip, something that has not happened this past year. Instead, movie days have been held in the gym, with staff dressing up.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe had shirts made that say \u2018We\u2019re all in it together,\u2019 and that\u2019s how we feel,\u201d Judy said. \u201cI\u2019m so blessed to have a great staff at Smoot Elementary.\u201d<\/p>\n<p><b>White Sulphur Springs Elementary<\/b><\/p>\n<p>\u201cI am the principal at White Sulphur Springs Elementary School, this is my first year,\u201d said Tina Campbell. \u201cI thoroughly enjoyed it, even though it is a pandemic school year.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Campbell explained that, as of \u201cDecember of 2020, we had 311 students, 200 [in-person] and 111 remote. In person enrollment has gone up to 240 and our remote is down to 70. Three more are coming back in person tomorrow \u2013 everyday we\u2019re getting two or three more coming back in person. We do have several that are waiting for the fourth nine weeks.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>COVID-19 exposure shutdowns also impacted learning and grades for White Sulphur students.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe percentage of A\u2019s went down from the first nine weeks, that\u2019s with the remote learning I believe,\u201d Campbell said. \u201cOnce we\u2019re getting the students back in, there\u2019s more in person, the grades are going back up. \u2026 Despite all the in and out [of in-person learning] of the second nine weeks, we were really surprised to see that the students were showing growth.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Campbell also highlighted a tailgate held with a number of local businesses and institutions for students, allowing them to see what kind of businesses flourish locally. This included the White Sulphur Springs Public Library, Food Lion, First Citizens Bank, Sugar Bears Fun Shop, Gillespie\u2019s Floral, and White Sulphur Baptist Church.<\/p>\n<p><b>Frankford Elementary School<\/b><\/p>\n<p>\u201cIt\u2019s about one year ago we were starting the conversations about COVID and March 13 will mark the one year of [lockdown] and shutting down the schools,\u201d said Principal Linda King. \u201cIt\u2019s not hard to believe that it\u2019s been a really hard year for everyone, \u2026 especially for our county board and our leadership team. I thank you for all that you\u2019ve done. \u2026 We are in a pretty good place in Frankford.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Frankford began the year with 195 students, with 58 remote and 142 in-person. That number continues to fall with 26 remote, 169 in person.<\/p>\n<p>Several COVID-19 shutdowns impacted student performance for Frankford in the second nine weeks after a strong start.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe had a great start to our year and we really felt that we were on a good track with regard to student achievement until November, when the remote days started to outnumber the in-seat days,\u201d King said. \u201cMany students received a failing grade in the second grading period, but it was the result of just not completing the work that was to be done remotely. \u2026 Having a consistent schedule and 100 percent capacity will definitely give us the time that we need toward the mastery of grade-level content, so we\u2019re feeling very good about that.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>King offered specifics.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI am most concerned about first and second grade reading, fourth grade math, and writing proficiency in fourth and fifth grades,\u201d King said. \u201cWe\u2019re just starting writing in third grade but we have an exception team there. \u2026 Some remote students have done an exceptional job with the remote program this year, but as a whole, in seat students have performed better academically than remote students.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Despite all of this, the school year has seen improvements. Attendance is \u201cgood,\u201d and several of the COVID policy changes have come with other impacts. For example, morning bus hall is now held in classrooms instead of all together in one location. The calmer, smaller tone could be the new normal, setting a less hectic start to each day. This and teachers changing classes, rather than students, has reduced discipline problems.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cDiscipline problems have been nonexistent. We have had zero instances and it\u2019s just been wonderful. I have found that this has freed up a lot of my time, which allows me to help teachers with the remote grading, anything they could be needing help with.\u201d<\/p>\n<p><b>Lewisburg Elementary School<\/b><\/p>\n<p>\u201cI want to start out by praising our students,\u201d said Principal Leann Piercy-McMillion. \u201cWhen I walk in and see three year olds walking in our building and they\u2019re wearing their masks, every single day. They\u2019re not fighting us. They will literally walk in the side door and they will say \u2018I forgot my mask!\u2019 \u2026 They are rocking this, they\u2019re doing better than the adults [in many public places].\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Piercy-McMillion explained \u201cas of today, we have 91 remote learners, which is about 20 percent of our student body. \u2026 They\u2019re gradually starting to come in. Some of the ones that are remote will stay remote for the rest of the year.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>With discipline infractions way down and a future return to full time, Piercy-McMillion hopes improvement is in the future.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIs it where we want it to be? Absolutely not,\u201d Piercy-McMillion said. \u201cWe know we have deficits and the teachers are doing everything they can to meet the needs of the kids. Right now we are trying to deal with the social and emotional issues that we\u2019re confronted with our little kiddos. \u2026 I\u2019d like to say it looks really good, but it doesn\u2019t. We\u2019re aware of that and we\u2019re doing everything we can when we have the kids in the building.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>She emphasized phone calls instead of other methods to reach the parents and guardians of struggling kids and making them feel welcome, encouraging them to reach out.<\/p>\n<p>Piercy-McMillion also thanked three individual staff members, including Math Interventionist Robin Skillern, Head Custodian John Woodrum, and Fourth Grade Teacher Kate Taylor, for their special projects during the pandemic. This includes Skillern\u2019s grant writing efforts, Woodrum\u2019s special efforts to keep the school safe during the pandemic, and Taylor\u2019s reading sessions for the students and her \u201csinglehandedly\u201d helping teach staff how to use Google Meets.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThank you all for giving us the opportunity to come in, talk to you, and brag about our school,\u201d joked Piercy-McMillion. \u201cWe are still learning at Lewisburg Elementary School and we are still having fun. That\u2019s what\u2019s so important about this year, is that we can make everything as much fun as we can for the children and \u2026 they\u2019re learning while they\u2019re in the building.\u201d<\/p><\/div>