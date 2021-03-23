<div><p>The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 25 at VFW Post 1841, 4902 Roanoke Road, Daleville. Donors will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.<\/p>\n<p>Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment. Donors can continue to sign up through the blood donor app, or online by going to\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.google.com\/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.redcrossblood.org&sa=D&sntz=1&usg=AFQjCNHfnQKz6BaeK6ZTVkcFmdZTMToDIA">www.redcrossblood.org<\/a>\u00a0and searching\u00a024083.<\/p>\n<p>RapidPass allows donors to start the blood donation process from the comfort of their home or office and answer health history questions before they arrive at the blood drive location \u2013 this can shave 15-20 minutes off their donation time.\u00a0RapidPass\u00a0must be completed\u00a0the\u00a0day of\u00a0the drive and can be found at\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.google.com\/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.redcrossblood.org%2FRapidPass&sa=D&sntz=1&usg=AFQjCNH3Kzcz4e48cQVtAH3xNWpKo5rKnw">www.redcrossblood.org\/RapidPass<\/a>.<\/p>\n<p>Donors should eat a good breakfast or lunch, drink plenty of water, and bring a mask and form of picture ID with them to the drive. A mask will be provided to donors who do not have one.<\/p>\n<p>For help with online scheduling or login\u00a0information, contact customer care at\u00a01-855-210-1278\u00a0(or\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/mail.google.com\/mail\/u\/0\/h\/96ivijaw6wx2\/?&cs=wh&v=b&to=customercare@redcross.org">customercare@redcross.org<\/a>) from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.<\/p><\/div>