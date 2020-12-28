<div><p class="western">St. Mark\u2019s United Methodist Church in Daleville had six successful blood drives in 2020, collecting 320 units that could impact almost 1,000 people.<\/p>\n<p class="western">Now it\u2019s time to launch the 2021 blood drive season. Sign up now for the first drive on January 9.\u00a0 There are many open spots throughout the day.<\/p>\n<p class="western">Also, sign up now for the March 13 blood drive to secure a favorite time slot.\u00a0 If plans change, just call organizers will adjust the schedule.<\/p>\n<p class="western">Mark your calendars with the rest of 2021\u2019s blood drive dates: March 13, May 8, July 10, September 11 and November 6.<\/p>\n<p class="western">People who are healthy and have a mask are welcome to volunteer at each blood drive.\u00a0 Workers are needed for registration, taking temperatures, sanitizing tables, chairs and stations and signing up people for the next blood drive.<\/p>\n<p class="western">Call 1-800-RED-CROSS, visit RedCrossBlood.org or RedCrossBlood.org\/RapidPass to schedule an appointment. Call Don or Susan Rose Ditzler to sign-up, volunteer or ask questions at 977-2675.<\/p><\/div>