By Maggie Susa, The Herald-Dispatch

MILTON — The historic Blenko Glass Company in Milton has unveiled its 2025 WV Day Collection in celebration of the state’s 162nd birthday on June 20.

The collection includes three pieces: the “Full Steam Ahead” decanter, the “Holler Song” swung vase companion piece and a commemorative suncatcher.

Each piece draws inspiration from the iconic Cass Scenic Railroad #2 engine and the decommissioned tracks running through Blenko’s Milton campus — tracks that brought founder William J. Blenko to the region over a century ago and are still crossed by glassblowers and visitors every day.

There will only be 162 “Full Steam Ahead” decanters made and each one will be auctioned online starting June 20. They are individually numbered in gold and hand-signed by John Blenko and designer Ashley Boggs.

Read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/features_entertainment/blenkos-wv-day-collection-inspired-by-the-cass-scenic-railroad/article_75be72ac-c3d6-4878-aea6-262c107edc8b.html