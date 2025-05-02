By Derek Halsey for The Herald-Dispatch

MILTON — After deciding to move the Festival of Glass event from the hot summer days of August to the springtime last year, the Blenko Glass Company’s annual event will take place this weekend as the first days of May arrive.

The Blenko Festival of Glass will now take place on Friday, May 2, and Saturday, May 3, at the glass making facility, visitor’s center and store located at 9 Bill Blenko Drive in Milton.

As with all Festivals of Glass, this is an event where the public can tour the factory, meet the glass blowers and artists and enter classes where they are taught the art of glass blowing.

