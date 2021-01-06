The Town of Blacksburg has launched a campaign to have its citizens keep their Christmas lights up and glowing until Jan. 31 in support of local healthcare heroes.

Town officials are urging residents to help spread the message of backing these local heroes by sharing on social media accounts with the hashtag #LightsUp4Heroes photos of their neighborhood or their homes with Christmas lights on.

They are also urging residents to take the time and the effort to thank hometown healthcare heroes for all they have done and are doing to end the pandemic.

More information about the effort is available at https://hcavirginia.com/covid-19/keep-your-lights-up.dot.