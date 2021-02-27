<div><figure id="attachment_77374" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-77374" style="width: 1600px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-77374" src="https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no.-3.jpg" alt="" width="1600" height="1041" srcset="https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no.-3.jpg 1600w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no.-3-300x195.jpg 300w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no.-3-1024x666.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no.-3-768x500.jpg 768w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no.-3-1536x999.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no.-3-600x390.jpg 600w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no.-3-750x488.jpg 750w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no.-3-1140x742.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1600px) 100vw, 1600px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-77374" class="wp-caption-text">Following up on the boys\u2019 team victory earlier in the day, Blacksburg seniors Katie Highfield (left) and Julie Anderson hold the Class 4 girls swim championship trophy after racking up 450.5 team points in Tuesday\u2019s meet in Christiansburg.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n\n<a href="https:\/\/montcova.com\/2021\/02\/26\/blacksburg-rolls-to-boys-girls-state-4a-swim-titles-christiansburg-claims-regional-indoor-track-championship\/swimming-photo-no-2\/"><img width="1600" height="1067" src="https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no.-2.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no.-2.jpg 1600w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no.-2-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no.-2-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no.-2-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no.-2-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no.-2-600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no.-2-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no.-2-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1600px) 100vw, 1600px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/montcova.com\/2021\/02\/26\/blacksburg-rolls-to-boys-girls-state-4a-swim-titles-christiansburg-claims-regional-indoor-track-championship\/swimming-photo-no-1\/"><img width="1600" height="1043" src="https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no-1.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no-1.jpg 1600w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no-1-300x196.jpg 300w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no-1-1024x668.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no-1-768x501.jpg 768w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no-1-1536x1001.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no-1-600x391.jpg 600w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no-1-750x489.jpg 750w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/swimming-photo-no-1-1140x743.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1600px) 100vw, 1600px"><\/a>\n\n<hr>\n<p>By Marty Gordon<br>\n<a href="mailto:NRVsports@ourvalley.org">NRVsports@ourvalley.org<\/a><\/p>\n<p>Blacksburg High School claimed the 2021 state 4A swim championship for both the boys and the girls Tuesday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.<\/p>\n<p>The Blacksburg boys rolled up 450.5 points. Monacan finished second with 237 points. The Blacksburg girls notched a win with 375 points, outswimming second-place Hanover\u2019s 222 points.<\/p>\n<p>On the boys\u2019 side of the pool, Eli Babcock led a Blacksburg contingent that took all four top spots in the 1-meter diving event. David Roethlisberger was second followed by teammates Brady Semtner and Theo Villanueava.<\/p>\n<p>Andrea Leng took state gold in the girls 50-yard freestyle.<\/p>\n<p>The Blacksburg boys and girls won the 200-yard medley relay while the girls picked up the win in the 400-yard freestyle relay.<\/p>\n<p>Meanwhile on the track, both Christiansburg boys and the girls won the Region 3D indoor track meet, slipping by Abingdon in both competitions. The Christiansburg boys scored 117 points to Abingdon\u2019s 100 while the girls\u2019 squad tallied 140 points to Abingdon\u2019s 120.5.<\/p>\n<p>Jesse Hudnall won the region in the 1,000-meter run for the Blue Demons while Lily Shepherd claimed the long jump with a mark of 14-10.5. Amara Okonkwo won the girls triple jump.<\/p>\n<p>The Christiansburg boys took the 4X800 and 4X400 relay events, and Tyler Trout won the regional championship in the boys\u2019 shot put with a heave of 35-2.5.<\/p><\/div>