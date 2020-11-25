Blacksburg Bucks gift certificates are currently sold out due to an overwhelming response, but a second round is on the way.

The total amount of Blacksburg Bucks sold was $200,000; CARES Act revenue funded half of that amount.

Another $200,000 of Blacksburg Bucks will be available to purchase in early December. In total, the program will infuse $400,000 into the local economy.

A collaboration between the Town of Blacksburg, the Blacksburg Partnership and Downtown Blacksburg Inc., Blacksburg Bucks is a double-value gift certificate program designed to encourage and provide incentive to support Blacksburg businesses during these challenging times. Using CARES Act funding, the Town of Blacksburg doubles the value of all Blacksburg Bucks purchased. A customer purchasing $100 in Blacksburg Bucks will receive an additional $100 in certificates for a total of $200 to spend locally. Blacksburg Bucks are sold in $20 denominations.

For the second round of Blacksburg Bucks, re-orders can be made beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1, by calling any of the six National Bank locations. Certificates will then be available to pick up as early as Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The second round of gift certificates will be sold until Dec. 24, 2020, or until they are sold out. They are valid for six months from the date of purchase.

Purchasers may redeem Blacksburg Bucks for goods or services at more than 100 Blacksburg establishments.

In alphabetical order, the bucks may be exchanged for goods or services at 310 Rosemont, 460 Fitness, 622 North, A Cleaner World, A Fine Gallery, Amanda Menconi Cleaning Services, Annie Kay’s Main Street Market, Avellinos Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria, Benny Marzanos, Blacksburg Bagels, Alexander Black House & Cultural Center Gift Shop, Blacksburg Pharmacy, Blacksburg True Value Hardware, Blacksburg Wine Lab, Bollo’s Café and Bakery and Bull and Bones Brewhaus and Grill.

The bucks may also be redeemed at Cabo Fish Taco, Cafe de Bangkok, Campus Automotive, Campus Collision Center, Campus Emporium, Capone’s Jewelry, Cellar Restaurant, Champs Sports Bar and Café, Chantilly Lace Bridal Formals & Tuxedos, CharMarie Salon, Charity Hall Designs, Clay Corner Inn, Clix Portrait Studio, DP Dough, East Coasters Bike Shop, Eastern Divide Brewing Company, Eats Natural Foods, Exper-T’s and Eyes on Main.

The Blacksburg Bucks may also be exchanged at Friends of the Farmers Market, Inc., Fringe Benefit, Fun N Games, Gaucho Brazilian Grille, Gillie’s, Glade Road Growing, Gourmet Pantry,

Greenhouse Boardshop, HALWA Bakery and Café, Hello Bagel, Hello Gorgeous Boutique, Hethwood Market, High Peak Sportswear, Historic Smithfield, Holiday Inn Express Blacksburg,

Hyatt Place Blacksburg University, In Balance Yoga Studio, India Garden Restaurant and Integrity Shirts.

Customers may receive double the certificates’ face value at John’s Camera and Records, Justin N. Tebbenkamp DDC PC, Kent Jewelers, Lefty’s Main St. Grille, Little Leapers, Lucie Monroe’s Mediterranean Cafe, Main Street Pharmacy, Marco and Luca, Matrix Gallery Fine Crafts, McClain’s at First & Main, Mellow Mushroom, Michael J. Ankrum DDS PC, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Nail Bar Blacksburg, New Image Barbers LLC, New River Art & Fiber, New River Moving Arts, New River Office Supply, New River Osteopathy, New River Valley Dental and the Next Door Bake Shop.

The bucks are redeemable at Original Frame Works, Our Daily Bread Bakery and Bistro, PC Land, PK’s Bar & Grill, Panera Bread, Rarely Suspect Tattoo & Piercing, Residence Inn Blacksburg University, Rising Silo Brewery, Rogers Physical Therapy & Performance, RunAbout Sports, Sharkey’s Wing & Rib Joint, South Main Auto Service, Inc., Starbucks VT

Sub Station II, Sugar Magnolia and the Sushi Factory.

To cash their bucks in, purchasers can also visit Tea & Jam, The Artful Lawyer, Inc., The Black Hen and Bar Blue, The Creekmore Law Firm PC, The Lyric Theatre, The Maroon Door, Top of The Stairs, Total Motion Medgym, TREBEL Wellness, Valley Paint & Decorating, Inc., Vintage Salon, Walkabout Outfitter, Wikiteria Café, YMCA at Virginia Tech Thrift Shop and Zeppoli’s Restaurant and Wine Shop.