Kenneth Hamons
Kenneth Boyd Hamons, 72, of Hillsboro, passed away amongst friends and family at the Pocahontas Center Saturday, April 24, 2021,...
Dorothy Jean Auldridge Smith, 80, of Bee Branch, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, after a battle with cancer....
Leo William Mace Jr., 72, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia....
Sadie E. Vandevender Brown, 92, of Arbovale, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Pocahontas Center...
Shirley Ann Conrad Pierce, 86, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, passed away at home Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from a long...
Raymond Paul Rader, Jr. passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Huntersville. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, April...