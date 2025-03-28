By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON – A bill moving in the final two weeks of the 2025 legislative session aims to allow the House of Delegates and state Senate to set their own policies on the kinds of documents made available to the public.

The House Rules Committee – made of House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, committee chairs, and representatives of the nine-member Democratic minority – recommended for passage House Bill 3412, relating to exemptions from disclosure of certain records and exempting the legislative branch if it adopts its own rules. The bill was approved in a voice vote Thursday.

HB 3412 would remove the Legislature from the list of definitions of public bodies included in the state’s Freedom of Information Act. The bill includes a legislative exemption that would go into effect once the House and state Senate adopt their own rules regarding disclosure of public documents or adopt joint rules governing the release of public documents.

West Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act provides every person with the right to inspect or copy any public record of a public body in this state unless otherwise prohibited. Those seeking records can file a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the record custodian of any state, county, or city government, which have five business days to respond in writing to such requests.

Record custodians can allow for inspection of the public records and allow for reproduction of the records, charging reasonable fees for reproduction. The Secretary of State’s Office maintains a public database of FOIA requests, requiring public entities to report their requests and their responses, including denials.

