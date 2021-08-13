<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bikers-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bikers-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bikers-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bikers-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bikers-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bikers-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><figure id="attachment_20624" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-20624" style="width: 1080px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" class="wp-image-20624 size-full" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bikers.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="720" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bikers.jpg 1080w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bikers-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bikers-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bikers-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bikers-600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bikers-750x500.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 1080px) 100vw, 1080px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-20624" class="wp-caption-text">Bikers for Babies Charity Ride and the first annual Celebrating Life Festival will be held on Saturday, August 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bassett Furniture. Event coordinator Patrick Rusmisel said he expects between 1,000 and 4,000 will attend. (Contributed photo from past event.)<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">By Taylor Boyd<\/span><\/p>\n<h3><strong>The 10th annual Bikers for Babies Charity Ride and the first annual Celebrating Life Festival are set for\u00a0<\/strong><strong>Saturday, August 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bassett Furniture.<\/strong><\/h3>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Patrick Rusmisel, event coordinator for Bikers for Babies, said the motorcycle charity event raises funds for the Pregnancy Care Center of Martinsville-Henry County. \u201cWe\u2019re not incorporated, we\u2019re not a 501c3, we\u2019re just a bunch of guys that ride motorcycles and raise money,\u201d he said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The festival will include a stage with live music, a play area for youngsters, a cruise-in to display classic cars, and a raffle. Vendors and food trucks will also be onsite. The public is invited to attend free of charge.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Rusmisel said the charity ride will take place during the festival.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cSo, at 12 p.m. all the motorcycles and some of the hotrods will leave for a cruise in the countryside and they\u2019ll come back to the festival at about 1:30 p.m. They\u2019ll be gone a little more than an hour,\u201d he said, adding the festival will continue during the ride.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">State politicians have also been asked to speak during the festival. The group has asked Sen. Bob Good of Virginia\u2019s 5th District, Republican candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin, Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears, and GOP candidate for the 9th District Wren Williams.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cAll of the politicians have been asked to speak about pro-life legislation. So, I want to hear what these politicians are going to do to get Virginia back to a reasonable state for reproduction rights,\u201d Rusmisel said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">There are no plans to cancel the festival because of COVID-19, however Rusmisel said organizers will be on the lookout for the inclement weather. But he noted the event will be held rain or shine.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Rusmisel said he is expecting between 1,000 and 4,000 people to attend the event.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">While he does not know how much money the group will raise, he said $30,000 was raised during the first nine years.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Donation buckets will be stationed throughout the event. The proceeds of a festival or a motorcycle T-shirt will be donated to the event.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThere will be opportunities to buy raffle tickets. We have items to raffle off like gift baskets, and we have a chainsaw that we\u2019re going to raffle off,\u201d he said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">If anyone wishes to make a donation but are unable to attend the event, a link is available on the group\u2019s website.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Applications are still open to register to ride during the event. The cost is $10 per driver and $5 per additional passenger. The registration fee is due on the day of the event.<\/span><\/p>\n<p style="text-align: center"><strong>To register to ride or as a volunteer, sponsor, or vendor, visit www.mhcbikersforbabies.com.\u00a0<\/strong><\/p>\n<p style="text-align: center"><strong>For more information, call Rusmisel at (276) 734-9585 or Jay Santoemma at (276) 732-4100.<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>