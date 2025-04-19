By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Democratic challengers in key Virginia House of Delegates races are raising eye-popping sums ahead of the June primaries, outpacing Republicans with several six-figure hauls.
All 100 House seats are on the ballot this year, with Democrats defending a narrow 51-49 majority that Republicans are working to flip in November.
House Democratic candidates reported raising $3.7 million in the first quarter, more than double the $1.5 million brought in by Republican contenders, according to campaign finance data compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project.
Much of that momentum is being driven by well-funded Democratic challengers targeting swing districts—with five non-incumbents topping $100,000 this quarter alone.
Lily Franklin, a Democrat running in House District 41, reported raising $190,338, the second-highest total behind House Speaker Don Scott, who brought in more than $813,000. Scott had a starting balance of $1.8 million and ended the quarter with $2.5 million.
Franklin is aiming to unseat Republican Del. Chris Obenshain in a Montgomery and Roanoke-area district seen as one of the top battlegrounds this cycle.
Democrat John McAuliffe reported raising $170,820 in House District 30, where he is challenging Republican Del. Geary Higgins in Loudoun and Fauquier counties. He received over $90,000 from a single donor, according to VPAP.
In House District 22, Democrat Elizabeth Guzman raised just under $150,000 in her bid to unseat Republican Del. Ian Lovejoy in Prince William County. Guzman previously served in the House before an unsuccessful run for state Senate in 2023.
Jennifer Anderson, who lost to Del. Amanda Batten in 2023, is back for a rematch in House District 71 and raised more than $115,000 this quarter. In House District 97, Republican Tim Anderson raised $112,912 as he seeks to reclaim a Virginia Beach seat from Democratic Del. Michael Feggans.
Virginia law bars sitting legislators from fundraising during the legislative session, which ran through much of the first quarter.
