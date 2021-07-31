NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Joe Biden wagered his campaign and now his presidency on the premise that government itself could still work, even at a time of fractious political division.\r\n\r\nWhen the Senate voted this week, with bipartisan support, to begin work on an infrastructure bill that Biden supported, he seemed to have proof of the concept.\r\n\r\nBut the triumph was overshadowed by the surging delta variant of the coronavirus that has forced the restoration of mask guidelines, imperiled the nation\u2019s economic recovery and threatened Biden\u2019s central promise that he would lead the United States out of the pandemic.\r\n\r\n\u201cDemocrats have to put wins on the board going into 2022, and COVID clouds on the horizon make getting infrastructure and reconciliation done all that much more important,\u201d said Robert Gibbs, former press secretary to President Barack Obama. He added that it\u2019s \u201cimperative for the Biden administration to communicate on this regularly and prepare for us for the ups and downs of this pandemic.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe president\u2019s first six months in office, for which he has received strong marks in most public polls, featured the full vaccination of more than 60% of Americans, the creation of more than 3 million new jobs and the passage of a sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. And in recent days, he has made progress along the massive, two-pronged infrastructure track that could pour $4.5 trillion into the United States economy while he also eyed future moves on voting rights and immigration.\r\n\r\nBut the virulence of the delta strain coupled with stubborn vaccine hesitancy among a significant portion of the American population has raised alarms about another punishing wave of the pandemic, a prospect that has rattled financial markets already nervously eyeing the possibility of long-term inflation.\r\n\r\nAnd now Biden has entered a more challenging phase of his presidency as the virus has once more proved to be an intractable foe that now endangers the nation\u2019s fragile return to normalcy.\r\n\r\n\u201cI know this is hard to hear. I know it\u2019s frustrating. I know it\u2019s exhausting to think we\u2019re still in this fight,\u201d Biden said to reporters at the White House on Thursday. \u201cAnd I know we hoped this would be a simple, straightforward line, without problems or new challenges. But that isn\u2019t real life.\u201d\r\n\r\nAt the same time, the administration response has hardly been seamless. It has been criticized about its messaging on the virus, including confusing guidance this week as to when and why vaccinated people would need to resume wearing masks indoors.\r\n\r\nIn front of 1,000 mask-free people at the White House, Biden had decreed July 4th to be the day that America declared its \u201cindependence\u201d from the virus. But just weeks later, staffers and journalists working at the White House were required to don face coverings again, regardless of their vaccination status.\r\n\r\nAnd across the country, Americans who reveled in a return to normalcy are now being asked to wear masks again, stirring resentment in some of those who have followed health guidelines throughout the pandemic, including getting the shot. And the rollback calls into question whether the Biden administration had been too quick to relax guidelines and now risked losing some of the public\u2019s confidence.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey broke their word. They broke their own rules,\u201d said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. \u201cAnd now they\u2019ve broken the trust of the American people.\u201d\r\n\r\nTo be sure, though, the vaccine hesitancy has been most pronounced in areas strongly associated with support for former President Donald Trump, and some conservative media outlets have amplified the wariness.\r\n\r\nAny president must be able to set aside the most organized, carefully laid plans to deal with a sudden crisis. Trump was overwhelmed by the pandemic, his best reelection argument \u2014 a strong economy \u2014 vanishing overnight while his administration's erratic and sporadic response to the virus was judged harshly by voters.\r\n\r\nBiden\u2019s White House is more methodical and spent months carefully working on its infrastructure plan, which the president has prioritized for months even amid calls from some in his own party to focus on voting rights. The strategy was crafted to reach a bipartisan agreement by persuading at least 10 Republicans to lay down their partisan arms to reach a deal on so-called hard infrastructure \u2014 highways, broadband internet access, mass transit \u2014 while then proceeding on a larger, Democrats-only budget reconciliation vote for the rest of the plan.\r\n\r\nThough the negotiations were left for dead more than once, Biden\u2019s bet on reaching across the aisle paid off, as 17 GOP senators voted to advance the nearly $1 trillion bipartisan plan. It marked a significant win for the White House, even as numerous twists and turns surely lie ahead, including keeping all the Democrats in line for the $3.5 trillion reconciliation plan.\r\n\r\nBiden had framed it as necessary to prove that the two parties could still work together, a demonstration that democracies could still deliver for their people.\r\n\r\n\u201cOur economy grew more in six months than most Wall Street forecasters expected for the entire year before we implemented our plan,\u201d said Biden, who predicted that the infrastructure deal is \u201cgoing to continue this momentum over the long term by making the most significant investment to rebuild America in nearly a century.\u201d\r\n\r\nBiden has pushed his broadly popular agenda directly into conservative strongholds \u2014 he has held about a half-dozen events in Republican-controlled districts in recent weeks \u2014 in an effort to paint Republicans as the party of no while hoping to rein in their turnout next fall when he tries to help preserve threadbare Democratic majorities in Congress.\r\n\r\nWith a wary eye on inflation, the president is betting that voters will reward him for his policies, as the White House argues it is Republicans who are running solely on identity politics rather than sincerely delivering for their voters.\r\n\r\nBut that strategy depends on the policy working \u2014 which is what makes the virus so dangerous.\r\n\r\nIf another wave causes businesses or schools to close, not only would the public\u2019s faith in Biden\u2019s management of the virus surely waver, but the economic recovery would also likely stagnate, jeopardizing the Democrats\u2019 central arguments heading into next fall\u2019s midterms.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe're not out of the woods,\u201d Gibbs said.