By Casey Harper | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Leaders in both political parties are showing former President Joe Biden their support after Biden announced he is dealing with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.
Biden’s personal office released a statement Sundaysaying he had prostate cancer “characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”
“Cancer touches us all,” Biden wrote on X Monday morning. “Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”
The former president has received an outpouring of support since the news was released.
“Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family,” former President Barack Obama wrote on X. “Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery.”
Critics raised concerns that since Biden’s cancer is so far along, it is possible he and his team were aware of the diagnosis when Biden was still running for reelection last year. Biden and his team have taken heavy fire for concealing the president’s mental health decline even as he sought reelection.
“What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X.
Vice President JD Vance told reporters that the American people should have had more transparency about the president’s health last year.
“In some ways, I blame him less than I blame the people around him,” Vance said. “You can separate the desire for him to have the right health outcome with the recognition that whether it was doctors or whether there were staffers around the former president, I don’t think he was able to do a good job for the American people. And that’s not politics. That’s not because I disagreed with him on policy. That’s because I don’t think that he was in good enough health.”
Biden’s former vice president, Kamala Harris, wished Biden well.
“Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis,” Harris said. “We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time. Joe is a fighter – and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery.”
President Donald Trump wished his former rival well online.
“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” Trump wrote on social media. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”
