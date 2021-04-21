Wealthy Latin Americans flock to US in search of vaccines
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and MARCOS MARTINEZ CHACON Associated Press MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — They travel thousands of miles by...
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and MARCOS MARTINEZ CHACON Associated Press MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — They travel thousands of miles by...
By LINDA A. JOHNSON AP Medical Writer The Baltimore factory hired to help make Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine was...
By KATHY GANNON Associated Press KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An upcoming international peace conference that was meant to move Afghanistan's...
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said the conviction of...
By AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER Associated Press MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted...
By LUIS ANDRES HENAO, NOMAAN MERCHANT, JUAN LOZANO and ADAM GELLER Associated Press HOUSTON (AP) — Years before a bystander's...