Scientists: Up to 25,000 barrels at DDT dump site in Pacific
By JULIE WATSON Associated Press SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marine scientists say they have found what they believe to be...
By JULIE WATSON Associated Press SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marine scientists say they have found what they believe to be...
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will begin sharing its entire stock of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines...
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Technology Writer SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple is following through on its pledge to crack...
By STEPHEN GROVES and MOHAMED IBRAHIM Associated Press BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — When protests began in a Minneapolis suburb...
By DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Monday ordered the offices of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei...
By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In his first face-to-face encounter with journalists in months, Gov. Andrew...