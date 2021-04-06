Arkansas governor vetoes transgender youth treatment ban
By ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday vetoed legislation that would...
By ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday vetoed legislation that would...
By ALAN FRAM Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz said Monday he will not leave Congress and denied...
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and LISA MASCARO Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Pushing for trillions of dollars in development spending, President...
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday urged the adoption of...
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says it's a "big lie" to...
By DAVID CRARY AP National Writer The president of the Southern Baptist Convention, America's largest evangelical denomination, posted a photo...