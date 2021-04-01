Analysis: Bumpy road ahead for Biden’s infrastructure plan
By JOSH BOAK Associated Press Infrastructure was a road to nowhere for former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama. But...
By JOSH BOAK Associated Press Infrastructure was a road to nowhere for former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama. But...
By LINDA A. JOHNSON and RICHARD LARDNER Associated Press A batch of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards...
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, ERIC TUCKER and ALAN FRAM Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a prominent, outspoken...
By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon on Wednesday swept away Trump-era policies that largely banned...
By JIM SALTER Associated Press To the prosecution, the witnesses who watched George Floyd's body go still were regular people...
By CARLA K. JOHNSON AP Medical Writer The COVID-19 pandemic pushed total U.S. deaths last year beyond 3.3 million, the...