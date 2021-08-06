<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/beware_1628158514-150x150.png" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy"><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" class="size-medium wp-image-20534 alignright" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/beware_1628158514-300x268.png" alt="" width="300" height="268" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/beware_1628158514-300x268.png 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/beware_1628158514-1024x915.png 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/beware_1628158514-768x686.png 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/beware_1628158514.png 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">As political campaigns gear up to turn out supporters for the November election, potential voters should exercise caution when responding to \u201cthird-party\u201d mailings claiming to ensure one\u2019s registration status.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Henry County Registrar Dawn Stultz-Vaughn said her office has recently received complaints from the community about mailings which were sent to the families of deceased residents with enclosed voter applications.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI want to make it clear that these third-party mailings are not from the Henry County Registrar\u2019s office,\u201d Stultz-Vaughn said. \u201cWe don\u2019t do campaigns to sign up new voters, we just process the applications as they come in. We are not behind these mailings so voters should remain hyper-vigilant to protect themselves from potential fraud or scams.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Stultz-Vaughn said that any mail sent from the Registrar\u2019s office will have \u201cOfficial Voting Information\u201d marked on the envelope.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The mailings sent by outside organizations often have include voter registration applications and advice to not \u201cmiss the chance to have your voice COUNT.\u201d Additionally, the mailings may contain politically-charged advertisements which is not the practice of local election officials.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe remain neutral,\u201d Stultz-Vaughn said. \u201cIf you receive mail that is critical or supportive of one political party over the other, I can assure you that it was not sent by our office. Any inserts or language like that should be a clue to the voter that the mail was sent from a third-party instead.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Given that the mailings have been mostly targeted towards deceased family members, Stultz-Vaughn said that fraud is a concern.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe work hard to uphold election integrity in this office and voters can remain confident that we don\u2019t have dead people voting in our elections,\u201d Stultz-Vaughn said. \u201cAs we continue to do our part to maintain election security, we ask that our residents also do their part by keeping an eye out for potential scams and misinformation.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Stultz-Vaughn said those who have voted in the last eight years are typically still registered.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">to check registration status or change voter information, residents are encouraged to visit\u00a0<\/span><a href="https:\/\/vote.elections.virginia.gov\/VoterInformation"><span style="font-weight: 400">https:\/\/vote.elections.virginia.gov\/VoterInformation<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>