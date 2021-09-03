BETHANY, W.Va. (AP) — Bethany College’s president, the Rev. Tamara Nichols Rodenberg, is retiring at the end of the fall semester at the West Virginia school, board chairman Ken Bado announced.

Rodenberg has been president for six years, the school said in a news release.

“She has successfully guided Bethany through a challenging time in the college’s history and will leave behind a strong record of accomplishment,” Bado said in the release. “I and the board are indebted to her for her strong leadership of the college.”

Among accomplishments listed in the release, Rodenberg led Bethany through its 10-year reaccreditation from the Higher Learning Council and created a School of Graduate Studies, the school said.

“It has been a joy to positively impact the lives of thousands of young adults and prepare them for a life of accomplishment and purpose,” Rodenberg said.

The board will launch a nationwide search for a successor.