WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Beth A. Fox, a former employee of the City of Bridgeport, has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg against Bridgeport and its former city managers, Patrick Ford and Mark Rogers.

The complaint alleges violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act, the West Virginia Human Rights Act, constructive discharge, defamation, negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of fiduciary duty, violation of ethical standards for officials and negligent retention.

According to the complaint, Fox, a professional engineer with over 25 years of experience, was employed by Bridgeport as its city engineer and director of engineering and public utilities for eight years. She applied for the city manager position on Jan. 26, 2024, but was not considered. The lawsuit alleges that Rogers, then interim city manager, advised City Council against considering her due to a personal reason.

Fox’s legal counsel, Sam Harrold III, stated that Fox retained him on Feb. 3 to address potential claims for FMLA violations and discrimination.

