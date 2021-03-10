<div><figure id="attachment_50536" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-50536" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-50536 size-large" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Belcher-1024x682.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="682" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Belcher-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Belcher-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Belcher-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Belcher-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Belcher-2048x1365.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Belcher-600x400.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-50536" class="wp-caption-text">In attendance at the signing were (front row, from left) sister Caitlyn Stone, father Brent Belcher, Mackenzie Belcher, mother Angie Belcher.\u00a0 (Back row, from left) PHCC Head Coach Robbie Campbell, PCHS Athletic Director Terry Harris, PCHS Principal Trey Cox.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>By Ashlee Mullis<\/p>\n<p>Mackenzie Belcher, a Patrick County High School senior, recently signed her letter of intent to play softball for the Lady Patriots at Patrick Henry Community College.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI\u2019m excited about it. I think I\u2019m going to learn a lot from the other players and the coach, and I\u2019m looking forward to making memories and new friends,\u201d Belcher said. \u201cPatrick Henry was a good fit for me because I will be able to save a lot of money, and it isn\u2019t far from home.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>