<br><p>By Dave Helmick<\/p>\n<p>TuckerCountySports.Com<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>THOMAS \u2013 The Davis-Thomas Boys\u2019 Basketball teams hosted Petersburg on Tuesday March 23rd.\u00a0 The Bears JV team fell to Petersburg by the score of 54-37.\u00a0 Cayden Arnold led the Davis-Thomas JV team with 19 points and John River added 8 points in the Bears JV loss.\u00a0 In the varsity game Davis-Thomas picked up the win by the final score of 65-57.\u00a0 Trevan Bonner led the Bears with 30 points in the win and Cole Carr chipped in with 10 points for Davis-Thomas in the win.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>THOMAS \u2013 The Bears Boys\u2019 Basketball team hosted Tygarts Valley on Thursday March 25th.\u00a0 In the JV contest Davis-Thomas JV got the win 45-38.\u00a0 Caden Arnold led the way for the Bears JV with 14 points.\u00a0 Logan Shahan and John Rivera added 8 points each for the Davis-Thomas JV victory.\u00a0 The Bears also got the win in the varsity game as Davis-Thomas ran away from Tygarts Valley for the 67-46 home win.\u00a0 Trevan Bonner led Davis-Thomas as he exploded for 47 points in the Bears win.\u00a0 Cole Carr, Keelyn Eichelberger and Logan Shahan added 5 points each for Davis-Thomas in the victory.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>The Davis-Thomas Boys\u2019 JV team will host Union tonight Wednesday March 31st at 7pm. Both teams will then be in action on Thursday April 1st at home against Pendleton County and then they will play Tucker Valley at TCHS on Saturday April 3rd.\u00a0 For more info go to TuckerCountySports.Com.<\/p>\r\n