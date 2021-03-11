<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="1024" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-17537" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/increase_1615463453-1024x1024.png" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/increase_1615463453-1024x1024.png 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/increase_1615463453-300x300.png 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/increase_1615463453-150x150.png 150w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/increase_1615463453-768x768.png 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/increase_1615463453.png 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px">Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.\u00a0(Nasdaq:\u00a0BSET) announced Wednesday that wholesale orders for the quarter ended\u00a0February 27, 2021\u00a0were\u00a0$83.0 million,\u00a0a 44 percent increase over the prior year period. In addition, the company announced that the wholesale shipping backlog was\u00a0$67.5 million,\u00a0a 362 percent increase over the backlog reported February 29, 2020\u00a0and a 23 percent increase over November 28, 2020 backlog reported.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The company also announced that it is in lease negotiations for a 123,000 square foot manufacturing facility in\u00a0Newton, North Carolina\u00a0to increase its upholstery manufacturing capacity. It hopes to finalize a lease by the end of March with manufacturing to commence by\u00a0June 2021.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe are excited at the prospect of adding this additional location so close to our existing upholstery manufacturing platform,\u201d said\u00a0Rob Spilman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. \u201cIf negotiations are successful, this will provide us with additional capacity to begin to reduce the above backlog to a more manageable level.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.\u00a0(NASDAQ:BSET), is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality home furnishings. With 97 company- and licensee-owned stores at the time of this release,\u00a0Bassett\u00a0has leveraged its strong brand name in furniture into a network of corporate and licensed stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly environment for buying furniture and accessories. Bassett\u2019s retail strategy includes stylish, custom-built furniture that features the latest on-trend furniture styles, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories.\u00a0Bassett\u00a0also has a traditional wholesale business with more than 700 accounts on the open market, across\u00a0the United States\u00a0and internationally and a logistics business specializing in home furnishings. For more information, visit the Company\u2019s website at\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/bassettfurniture.com\/"><span style="font-weight: 400">bassettfurniture.com<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>