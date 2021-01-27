<div><p><strong>Alderson<\/strong>-Barbara Kathleen Meadows Koontz, 76, of Alderson, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at her home in Alderson, following a long illness.<\/p>\n<p>Born Mar. 8, 1944, in Webster Springs, she was the daughter of the late Barger Basil and Helen Kathleen Salisbury Meadows.<\/p>\n<p>In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Thomas William Koontz; sister, Agnus Meadows; three brothers, Chester Boyd Meadows, Barger Basil Meadows, Jr., and Buford Meadows; and son-in-law, Charles Crouse.<\/p>\n<p>Ms. Koontz was a homemaker. She was Baptist by faith and attended several churches in the area. She loved to garden, can food, and dance, but most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and friends.<\/p>\n<p>Survivors include two sons, Steven Matthew Koontz and wife Pamela of Greenville, and Jackie Lee Koontz of Talcott; four daughters; Judy Kathleen Crouse and companion Wayne Perry of Alderson, Patricia Ann Waddell and husband Jeffrey Allen of Ballard, Barbara Jean Hoke of Peterstown, and Vickie Gay Boyles of Peterstown; brother, Beecher John Meadows and wife Beth of Talcott; five sisters, Carolyn Huffman of Forest Hill, WV, Patricia Daughtery of Shady Spring, Shirley Winfrey and husband Rick of Williamsburg, WV, Anna Weikle of Talcott, and Wilma Jean Fox of Williamsburg, WV; special friend, Sheri Lee Hall of Alderson; 11 grandchildren, Adam Crouse, Mikayla Crouse, Nathan Gill, Natasha Burke, Matthew Koontz, Aaron Koontz, Brooklyn\u00a0 Koontz, Madison Weikle, Paris Boyles, Declan Boyles, and Aiden Boyles; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.<\/p>\n<p>Graveside services and burial were held on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at the Alderson Cemetery in Alderson where Pastor Allen Hilton officiated.<\/p>\n<p>Family and friends served as pallbearers.<\/p>\n<p>Online condolences and memories may be shared with the Koontz family at www.lobbanfh.com <http:\/\/www.lobbanfh.com> .<\/p>\n<p>Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>