Barbara Catherine Barkley Cross, age 75 years, a resident of Parsons, WV departed this life Monday morning, January 4, 2021 at the West Virginia Caring Hospice Center at Elkins, WV, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Friday, April 13, 1945 at Parsons, WV, a daughter of the late Russell and Emma Johnson Barkley. On September 21, 1963 at Oakland, MD, she was married to Charles Thomas Cross, who preceded her in death May 13, 2003.

Surviving are one son, Kevin Charles Cross and wife Donna of Parsons; three grandchildren, Haley Somers and husband Louie of Berkley Springs and Candy and Lacey Cross of Parsons; and two great-grandchildren, Landon and Christian Somers of Berkley Springs, her friend and caretaker Sharon Hinkle, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are one daughter, Tammy Lynn Scott; three brothers, Elmer “Buck” Barkley, Edward W. Barkley, and James Sonny Barkley; three sisters, Colleen “Sis” Owens, Alice Beatrice Persutti, and Shirley Bohon.

She attended schools of Tucker County and was a graduate of Parsons High School. She loved her church and was a Member of the First United Methodist Church, the Ladies Aide and the First United Methodist Women’s. Barbara enjoyed attending family reunions and loved spending time with her friends and family and especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren.

Graveside services took place at the Parsons City Cemetery on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. The Rev. William Brown officiated and interment followed.